Fire Guts Two Tankers In Kano

Two tankers belonging to a coaltar manufacturing company have been gutted by fire at Hadeija road in the Kano metropolis.

Residents in the area raised an alarm after they sighted smoke coming from the premises around 6:55 am on Wednesday.

Read Also: Panic As Fire Razes Shops At Apongbon Market

Following the distress calls, the Kano State Fire Service arrived at the scene at about 7:00 am to contain the fire.

While the exact cause of the incident is yet to be known, the Public Relations Officer of the service, Yusuf Abdullahi, said it may have been a result of the hoodlums smoking around a nearby refuse dump.