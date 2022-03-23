VIDEO: John Noble, Lookman Arrive Nigeria As Eagles Roster Swells To 25

Enyimba goalkeeper, John Noble, has arrived at the Super Eagles camp ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoff with Ghana. His arrival came hours after new boy, Ademola Lookman, landed in Nigeria, two days before the crunch tie.

The team confirmed their arrival in separate tweets on Wednesday. Noble was called up as a replacement for Maduka Okoye who will miss the double-header due to illness.

Lookman on the hand was the last foreign-based player to arrive in camp.

“Hi, guys! This is Ademola Lookman here. I just arrived at the camp and I am happy to be here. Naija, mo tide (Nigeria, I have arrived),” the Leicester City winger said in a video post on the Super Eagles handle.

Update! Ademola Lookman don land…23 players in camp…Ekong, Balogun, Ajayi, Aina, Onyeka, Ighalo, Akpeyi, Musa, Etebo, Iheanacho, Abdullahi, Uzoho, Simon, Dennis, Aribo, Bassey, Bonke, Omeruo, Sanusi, Chukwueze, Osimhen, Amoo, Lookman #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/A7GjwoBSGQ — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 23, 2022

‘The Boys Are Ready To Go’

The RB Leipzig loanee is the latest in the growing list of Super Eagles players with dual nationality.

He featured for England at age-grade level, winning the U-20 World Cup with the Young Lions in 2017 but switched nationality earlier in the year. Lookman scored twice in that competition and is a major addition to the Super Eagles team as they battle for a ticket to Qatar.

The first leg of the encounter will take place in Ghana on Friday while the return fixture holds in Abuja four days later.

On Tuesday, the three-time African champions held their first training in Abuja with Coach Austine Eguavoen expressing satisfaction over the players’ fitness.

“I am very satisfied. You can see that the boys are ready to go,” the former defender told the press after the first session of training.

“The good thing is that they are in season. They are in form and their confidence is very high. No injury worries and I am very satisfied with what we saw in our first training session, one hour, 15 minutes.”