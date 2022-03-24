2023: Channel Your Energies Towards Improving Fortunes Of APC – Buhari Tells Lawmakers

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to channel their energies into improving the fortunes of the party in the forthcoming elections and avoid squabbling, which easily distracts and creates disharmony.

The president stated this on Thursday when he received the leadership of the APC caucus in the National Assembly at the State House in Abuja.

Buhari reminded members of the proximity of the election dates set by INEC and urged all party faithful to ensure that positions are harmonized with a view to winning elections and providing good governance.

He told the lawmakers that a zoning template was produced and adopted by the party after wide consultations in order to ensure a reflection of equity in leadership while representing various dynamic interests.

Again, in order to maintain an overall position of dominance in the political landscape, the president implored members of the party to collaborate with stakeholders within and outside their respective states and zones and agree to work harmoniously in electing people into the allotted positions as stipulated in the template.

Speaking after meeting with the president, the lawmakers said they hoped to achieve so much consensus in selecting and electing the officers for the party, stressing that they are prepared to come up with a unity list.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who spoke for the parliamentarians, expressed robust hope towards the peaceful conduct of the March 26 National Convention.

Senator Lawan acknowledged that the country indeed has challenges. He, however, stated that the APC and the 9th Assembly have done well, particularly with the passage of old and salient bills, cooperation with the opposition members in the PDP and APGA to ensure that issues of national interest remain the prime goal.

Lawan believes that by Friday the 25th, a “Unity List” presenting all agreed positions where consensus has been achieved in the various sections or geopolitical zones of the country would be put forward.

According to him, the absence of a father figure like President Buhari in opposition parties is perhaps the reason for the existing disunity the other parties are experiencing.