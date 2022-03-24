Apongbon Market Fire: Lagos Govt Shuts Eko Bridge, Announces Alternative Routes

Following the fire outbreak at the Apongbon axis of the Eko Bridge in the early hours of Wednesday, the Lagos State Government has shut the bridge.

Alternative routes have also been announced for diverting traffic and for the safety of motorists.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde.

He explained that an integrity assessment will be carried out to ascertain the level of damage caused by the fire incident for adequate rehabilitation of the bridge.

Oladeinde in the statement advised motorists heading towards Apongbon from Surulere and its environs to use Ijora/Apapa route or Leventis/UBA Roundabout to connect Marina and their desired destinations.

He also advised motorists to use Ebute Ero to link Inner Marina and Third Mainland Bridge to continue their journeys.

The Commissioner empathised with owners of shops razed down during the inferno, assuring that the State Government is fully committed to ensuring the safety of the commuting public within the metropolis.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) also announced that the bridge has been shut completely.

South-West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday said the closure was necessary because the bridge has been compromised.

“The fire has affected the bridge, so it has been compromised safety-wise. So, the Eko bridge has been shut down completely,” Mr Farinloye said.

When asked if the bridge may collapse, Mr Farinloye said, “We don’t think it can collapse but it has given signs that it is compromised.”

There was panic on Wednesday morning following the fire outbreak at Apongbon market in Lagos. Many road users and motorists around the area were stranded as the outbreak led to a gridlock.

Many shops which were majorly constructed with planks were destroyed in the fire.

Vehicles parked under the bridge were also reportedly razed by the inferno which enveloped a large section of the bridge.

See more pictures from the scene of the fire outbreak…