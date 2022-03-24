PDP NWC Inaugurates Zoning Committee Ahead Of Convention

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated a Zoning Committee ahead of the party’s convention.

The inauguration of the committee follows the approval of the National Executive Committee (NEC) at its 95th Meeting about a week ago.

The committee is to come up with a workable plan on the zoning of elective positions for the party in the 2023 general elections.

Members of the Committee are:

State Nominees

1 (Abia) Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa

2 (Adamawa) H.E. Boni Haruna

3 (Akwa Ibom) Sen. Emmanuel Ibokessien

4 (Anambra) Prof. A. B. C. Nwosu

5 (Bauchi ) Sen. Abdul Ahmed Ningi

6 (Bayelsa) Rt. Hon. Boyelayefa Debekeme

7 (Benue) H.E. Dr. Samuel Ortom

8 (Borno) Sen. Sanusi Daggash

9 (Cross River) H. E. Liyel Imoke

10 (Delta) Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu

11 (Ebonyi) Amb. Franklin Nchita Ogbuewu

12 (Edo) Chief Tom Ikimi

13 (Ekiti) H. E. Dr. Ayodele Fayose

14 (Enugu) H. E. Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

15 (Fct/Abuja) Mohammed Abdulrahman

16 (Gombe) H. E. Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo

17 (Imo) Chief Fidelis Izuchukwu

18 (Jigawa) H. E. (Dr.) Sule Lamido

19 (Kaduna) H.E. Sen. Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi

20. (Kano) Amb. Aminu Wali

21 (Katsina) H. E. Barr. Ibrahim Shehu Shema

22 (Kebbi) Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, San

23. (Kogi) H. E. Ibrahim Idris

24 (Kwara) Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje

25 (Lagos) Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George, (CON)