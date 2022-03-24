Advertisement
PDP NWC Inaugurates Zoning Committee Ahead Of Convention
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated a Zoning Committee ahead of the party’s convention.
The inauguration of the committee follows the approval of the National Executive Committee (NEC) at its 95th Meeting about a week ago.
The committee is to come up with a workable plan on the zoning of elective positions for the party in the 2023 general elections.
Members of the Committee are:
State Nominees
1 (Abia) Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa
2 (Adamawa) H.E. Boni Haruna
3 (Akwa Ibom) Sen. Emmanuel Ibokessien
4 (Anambra) Prof. A. B. C. Nwosu
5 (Bauchi ) Sen. Abdul Ahmed Ningi
6 (Bayelsa) Rt. Hon. Boyelayefa Debekeme
7 (Benue) H.E. Dr. Samuel Ortom
8 (Borno) Sen. Sanusi Daggash
9 (Cross River) H. E. Liyel Imoke
10 (Delta) Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu
11 (Ebonyi) Amb. Franklin Nchita Ogbuewu
12 (Edo) Chief Tom Ikimi
13 (Ekiti) H. E. Dr. Ayodele Fayose
14 (Enugu) H. E. Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi
15 (Fct/Abuja) Mohammed Abdulrahman
16 (Gombe) H. E. Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo
17 (Imo) Chief Fidelis Izuchukwu
18 (Jigawa) H. E. (Dr.) Sule Lamido
19 (Kaduna) H.E. Sen. Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi
20. (Kano) Amb. Aminu Wali
21 (Katsina) H. E. Barr. Ibrahim Shehu Shema
22 (Kebbi) Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, San
23. (Kogi) H. E. Ibrahim Idris
24 (Kwara) Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje
25 (Lagos) Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George, (CON)