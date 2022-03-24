West African Court Orders Suspension Of Mali Sanctions

The court of the West African Economic and Monetary Union ordered Thursday the suspension of sanctions imposed on Mali over delayed elections, according to a document seen by AFP.

Regional bloc ECOWAS and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) both slapped economic and diplomatic sanctions on Mali in January after the military junta proposed staying in power for up to five years.

The measures included a trade embargo and border closures against the impoverished Sahel state. Mali’s assets at the Central Bank of West African States have also been frozen as part of the sanctions regime.

It was unclear if the UEMOA decision would lead to the immediate lifting of the sanctions.

Mali’s junta, which seized power in 2020, views the sanctions as illegal and vowed in January to challenge them in international courts.

One of the world’s poorest countries, Mali has over the past decade been wracked by a jihadist insurgency.

Vast swathes of the country are in thrall to myriad rebel groups and militias, and thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed in the conflict.

In August 2020, rebel military officers deposed elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, after angry protests at the failure to stem jihadist attacks and clamp down on corruption.

The junta, led by Colonel Assimi Goita, sparked international anger after reneging on a promise to stage elections in February this year.

