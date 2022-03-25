Advertisement

Injury-Plagued Hazard Set For Leg Surgery

Channels Television  
Updated March 25, 2022
FILE: Real Madrid’s Belgian forward Eden Hazard gestures in pain during the UEFA Champions League group A football match Real Madrid against Paris Saint-Germain FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 26, 2019. GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

 

Real Madrid’s injury-plagued Belgian winger Eden Hazard is set to undergo surgery on his right leg, the Spanish club confirmed on Friday. 

“In the coming days, our player, Eden Hazard, will undergo surgery to remove the plate in his right fibula,” the Spanish club said in a brief statement.

The 31-year-old, who has not been called up by Belgium during the international break, has suffered a series of injuries over the past two years.

READ ALSO: Why Footballers Cannot Avoid Politicians – Ex-Super Eagles Forward Aghahowa

He underwent surgery in the United States in March 2020 having fractured his right ankle in late 2019.

Hazard joined Real from Chelsea in 2019, winning the La Liga title in his first season in Spain.

The former Lille player has played 65 times for Real, scoring six goals.

Hazard made 352 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 110 goals over seven years.

He won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, the FA Cup and League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

 

AFP



