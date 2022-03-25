Advertisement
Salah Creates Only Goal As Egypt Edge Senegal In World Cup
Prolific Liverpool scorer Mohamed Salah was the architect of the only goal as Egypt edged Senegal 1-0 in Cairo on Friday in a World Cup play-off first leg.
Salah turned inside the box and slammed the ball against the crossbar with the rebound hitting Senegal defender Saliou Ciss and rolling into the net.
IT MEANS EVERYTHING 🇪🇬 🌍
Can the Pharaohs hold on to their lead? 🤔 #WorldCup | #WCQ | @EFA | @MoSalah pic.twitter.com/eFu8SNnJkZ
— CAF (@CAF_Online) March 25, 2022
The eagerly awaited clash was a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations final last month, which Senegal won 4-2 on penalties in Cameroon after 120 goalless minutes.
AFP
More on Sports
42 mins ago
3 hours ago
4 hours ago