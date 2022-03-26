El-Rufai Praises Security Forces For Repelling Bandit Attack On Kaduna Airport

Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Saturday commended security forces for repelling a bandit attack on the Kaduna airport.

Channels Television had earlier reported the attack, which was confirmed by the airport’s manager, Mrs Amina Salam.

“Security forces have reported that an attack by armed bandits was repelled in the vicinity of the Kaduna International Airport,” a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said.

“Troops stationed within and around the the airport responded and repelled the attackers.

“However, the bandits unfortunately shot and killed a staff member stationed at the perimeter fence who raised alarm on sighting them.

“Airport operations resumed with scheduled flights departing after the incident.

“Security forces are conducting operations in the airport general area. Further updates will be communicated to the public.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i commended the security forces for their prompt response to the attack, and for repelling the attackers. He expressed sadness at the report of the casualty, and sent condolences to the family of the victim, while offering prayers for the repose of his soul.”