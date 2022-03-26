PHOTOS: Scenes From Venue Of APC National Convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is to hold its national convention to elect a substantive national chairman and other members of its National Working Committee (NWC).

The exercise, organised by the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), is scheduled to take place at the Eagle Square in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This comes about a year and nine months after the last NWC was dissolved, with the CECPC led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State asked to take over the administration of the APC affairs.

The photos below highlight the activities at the venue of the convention ahead of the exercise.