APC Convention: Adamu Emerges National Chairman, Omisore As Secretary

The All Progressives Congress on Sunday selected new executives to oversee the affairs of the party nearly two years after the Adams Oshiomole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was dissolved.

At a boisterous convention held at the Eagle Square in Abuja, Senator Abdullahi Adamu emerged as the National Chairman, while Senator Iyiola Omisore was confirmed as National Secretary.

The selection of executives was mostly done by consensus as many candidates opted to step down after backroom negotiations.

Muhazu Bawa Rijau (Niger) emerged as National Vice-Chairman (North-Central), while Salihu Lukman (Kaduna) was confirmed as National Vice-Chairman (North-West). Emma Eneukwu (Enugu) was confirmed as Deputy National Chairman (South)

Senator Abubakar Kyari was also confirmed as Deputy National Chairman (North), while Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim (Taraba) was confirmed as Deputy National Women Leader.

Although the full list of executives was yet to be released as of the time of this reporting, most of the open positions were confirmed early Sunday morning.

Temidayo Israel Abdullahi confirmed as National Youth Leader Christopher Akpan confirmed as Deputy National Welfare Secretary Agunwa Anekwe confirmed as National Ex-Officio (South-East) Ayo Afolabi as Zonal Publicity Secretary (South-West) Musa Mailafia as Zonal Publicity Secretary (North-West) Lamido Mohammed as Zonal Secretary (North-East) Blessing Agbome (Edo) as Zonal Organising Secretary (South-South) Isma’il Kolawole Majoro (Oyo) as Zonal Legal Adviser (South-West), Barrister Chukwuemeka Zonal Legal Adviser (South-South) Mayor Ogbona Earnest (Ebonyi) as Zonal Legal Adviser (South-East). Bashir Usaini Dutse (Jigawa) as Zonal Legal Adviser (North-West) Dauda Chakpo (Taraba) as Zonal Legal Adviser (North-East) Hadiza Aliyu (Kogi) as Zonal Legal Adviser (North-Central) Bello Goronyo (Sokoto) as Zonal Secretary (North-West) Yakubu Mohammed Adamu (FCT) as Zonal Secretary (North-Central) Bunmi Oriniowo (Ekiti) as National Ex-Officio (South-West) Diriwari Akedewei (Bayelsa) as National Ex-Officio (South-South) Allyu Ahmed Yako (Kano) as National Ex-Officio (North-west) Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara) as National Ex-Officio (North-Central). Jamaluddeen Kabir (Zamfara) as Deputy National Youth Leader Yakubu Murtala Ajaka (Kogi) as Deputy National Publicity Secretary Hamma-Adama Ali Kumo (Gombe) as Deputy National Financial Secretary Omorede Osifo (Edo) as Deputy National Treasurer Bashir Usman Gumel (Jigawa) as National Financial Secretary Ahmed El-Marzuk (Katsina) as National Legal Adviser Fetus Fuanter (Plateau) as Deputy National Secretary

Consensus candidate

Adamu, a serving member of the Senate representing Nasarawa West and former governor of the state, is President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice for the job.

Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, who is also Chairman of the Electoral Committee, announced Adamu as the winner of the contest after he was endorsed by party members and leaders at the convention via a voice vote.

He had gone into the election as the consensus candidate following the withdrawal of his co-contenders from the contest.

Adamu replaces Oshiomhole as the substantive APC national chairman after the NWC chaired by the former was sacked in June 2020.

He, however, takes over from Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State who was appointed to administer the affairs of the party pending when a convention would be conducted.

Barely a day to the convention, the coast got cleared for Adamu after six aspirants from the north-central region eyeing the ruling party’s top job stepped down for him.

They include the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume; former governors Tanko Al-Makura and Abdul’Aziz Yari, as well as Senator Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha, and Muhammed Etsu.