APC Will Do More If Nigerians Support Us In 2023 – New Chairman Senator Adamu

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will deliver more dividends of democracy if Nigerians vote for the party in the next poll.

APC’s new National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, made the promise during his acceptance speech at the Eagle Square on Sunday.

“APC is set to do much more when Nigerians continue to bestow on us their love, their support, and confidence in the next general elections,” Senator Adamu said, hours after he emerged as the new chairman of the ruling party.

“Together, let us rise and march towards the sunrise in our party and in our country.”

‘A New Dawn’

The former Nasarawa State governor said despite the challenges the ruling party had in the wake of taking power in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has done great.

He also promised that his leadership will begin moves to reconcile members of the party.

“The time has come for us to show statesmanship to arrive at the new dawn. The time has come for us to be patriotic in words and deeds,” he told the gathering.

“The time has come for us to affirm and build the people of the people, for the people and by the people.”

Senator Adamu emerged as the new chairman of the APC during the party’s convention on Saturday. The lawmaker representing Nasarawa West was President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice for the job.

The ruling party also picked Senator Iyiola Omisore as National Secretary. Other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) were also selected during the event.

The selection was majorly done by consensus as several candidates stepped down after backroom negotiations.