BREAKING: Wike Declares For Presidency

Channels Television  
Updated March 27, 2022

 

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has declared his intention to run for the office of the president.

Governor Wike who made the declaration in Benue State on Sunday, said his decision is based on the need to tackle the several challenges facing the country.

“To remove APC from power, I’m the person who can tell them enough is enough. We must take this power and I’m ready to take it for PDP. God is with us that’s why APC keeps failing every day.

“I’m declaring it (presidential ambition) for the first time in Benue. I’m going to run for election,” Wike said.

