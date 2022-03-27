Advertisement

Canada Qualify For First-Ever World Cup In 36 Years

Channels Television  
Updated March 27, 2022
Canada celebrates a goal with Richie Laryea #22 and Junior Hoilett #10 during a 2022 World Cup Qualifying match against Jamaica at BMO Field on March 27, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

 

Canada qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years on Sunday with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Jamaica in Toronto.

Goals from Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Junior Hoilett and an Adrian Mariappa own goal secured all three points after Canada dominated throughout against a Jamaica side already eliminated from contention in the CONCACAF region’s qualifying tournament for this year’s finals in Qatar.

The win sparked wild celebrations at Toronto’s 30,000-capacity BMO Field, where an expectant sell-out crowd had gathered to watch Canada clinch World Cup qualification for only the second time, having last appeared at the 1986 Mexico tournament.



More on Sports

Qatar 2022: Super Eagles Set To Battle Ghana Again, Focused On Qualifying

Falconets Silence Senegal, Qualify For U-20 World Cup

Eriksen Scores On Denmark Return After Cardiac Arrest

2022 WCQ: Ghana, Nigeria Clash Ends In Drab Draw

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV