FULL LIST: Adamu For Chairman, Omisore As Secretary, APC Endorses 54 Consensus Candidates

The All Progressives Congress recently held its national convention where the party selected new executives to oversee its affairs.

At the ruling party’s convention which was held on Saturday at Eagle Square in Abuja, Senator Abdullahi Adamu emerged as the National Chairman while Senator Iyiola Omisore was confirmed as National Secretary.

This comes two years after the Adams Oshiomole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was dissolved.

The selection of executives for the party took a different twist this time around as the process was mostly done by consensus with many candidates opting to step down after closed-door negotiations.

Below is a full list of the APC consensus candidates:

Abdullahi Adamu, senator representing Nasarawa west, As national chairman of the party.

Abubakar Kyari, senator from Borno state as deputy national chairman (north)

Emma Eneukwu (Enugu) as deputy national chairman (south)

lyiola Omisore (Osun) as national secretary

Fetus Fuanter (Plateau) as deputy national secretary

Muhazu Bawa Rijau (Niger) as national vice-chairman (north central)

Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa) national vice-chairman (north-east)

Salihu Lukman (Kaduna) as national vice-chairman (north west)

Ijeomah Arodiogbu (Imo) as national vice-chairman (south south)

Victor Ton Giadom (Rivers) as national vice-chairman (south-east)

D.I. Kekemeke (Ondo) as national vice-chairman (south west)

Ahmed El-Marzuk (Katsina) as national legal adviser

Uguru Mathew Ofoke (Ebonyi) as national treasurer

Bashir Usman Gumel (Jigawa) as national financial secretary

Suleiman M. Argungun (Kebbi) as national organising secretary

Betta Edu from Cross River, national women leader

F.N. Nwosu (Abia) as national welfare secretary

Felix Morka (Delta) as national publicity secretary

Abubakar Maikaf, senator from Bauchi as national auditor

Abdulahi Dayo Israel (Lagos) as national youth leader

Tolu Bankole (Ogun) as special (persons with disability (PWD) leader

Ibrahim Salawu (Kwara) as deputy national legal adviser

Omorede Osifo (Edo) as deputy national treasurer

Hamma-Adama Ali Kuro (Gombe) as deputy national financial secretary

Nzo Chidi Duru (Anambra) as deputy national organising secretary

Yakubu Murtala Ajaka (Kogi) as national publicity secretary

Christoper Akpan (Akwa Ibom) as deputy national welfare secretary

Olufemi Egbedeyi (Oyo) as deputy national auditor

Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim (Taraba) as deputy national woman leader

Jamaluddeen Kabir (Zamfara) as deputy national youth leader

Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara) as national ex-officio (north central).

Sirajo Dahuwa (Bauchi) as national ex-officio (North East)

Allyu Ahmed Yako (Kano state) as national ex-officio (North West)

Aqunwa Anekwe (Anambra) as national ex-officio (South East)

Diriwari Akedewei (Bayelsa state) as national ex-officio (South South)

Bunmi Oriniowo (Ekiti state) as national ex-officio (South West)

Yakubu Mohammed Adamu (FCT) as zonal secretary (North central)

Mohammed Wali Shettima (Yobe state) as zonal secretary (North East)

Bello Goronyo (Sokoto state) as zonal secretary (North West)

Azobu Innocent Tapa (Ebonyi state) as zonal secretary (South East)

Ita Udosen (Akwa Ibom state) as zonal secretary (South South)

Vincent Bewaji (Ekiti state) as zonal secretary (South West)

Hadiza Aliyu (Kogi State) as zonal legal adviser (North central)

Dauda Chakpo (Taraba state) as zonal legal Adviser (North East)

Bashir Usaini Dutse (Jigawa state) as zonal legal adviser (North West)

Mayor Ogbona Earnest (Ebonyi state) as zonal legal adviser (South East).

Isma’il Kolawole Majoro (Oyo state) as zonal legal adviser (South West),

Ahmed Attah (Kogi state) as zonal organising secretary (North central),

Abubakar Adamu Musa (Taraba state) as zonal organising secretary (North East)

Salisu Uba (Zamfara state) as zonal organising secretary (North West)

Dozie Ikedife (Anambra state) as zonal organising secretary (South East)

Blessing Agbome (Edo State) as zonal organising secretary (south south)

Lateef Ibirogba (Lagos state) as zonal organising secretary (South West)

John Okoho (Benue state) as zonal publicity secretary (North central).

Ahead of the convention, Senate President Ahmed Lawan had hinted that the APC has agreed on producing consensus candidates, with a ‘Unity List’ to be produced a day to the event.

Lawan stated this after the National Assembly caucus leaders met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House on Thursday.

“We hope to achieve a consensus in selecting and electing the officers for the party, we are prepared to come up with a unity list,” he said.

Speaking further, Senator Lawan acknowledged that the country indeed has challenges but that the APC and the 9th Assembly have done well, particularly with the passage of old and salient bills, cooperation with the opposition members in the PDP and APGA to ensure that issues of national interest remain the prime goal.

He also stated that the absence of a ‘father figure’ like President Buhari in opposition parties is perhaps the reason for the disunity in their party.

On his part, President Buhari urged the APC leaders and members to channel their energies into improving the fortunes of the party in the forthcoming elections and avoid squabbling that could distract and create disharmony.

With the elections less than 11 months away, the President urged that positions should be harmonized with a view to the party winning and providing good governance.

He told the lawmakers that a zoning template was produced and adopted by the party after wide consultations in order to ensure a reflection of equity in leadership while representing various dynamic interests.