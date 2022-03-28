NAMA Mourns Staff Killed By Bandits In Kaduna Airport Attack

Nigeria Airspace Management Authority (NAMA) has announced that one of its staff was killed in the recent bandit attack on Kaduna airport.

The agency said the staff, a security guard, was shot on Friday, March 25 while on duty at the Navigational equipment site (VOR) in the vicinity of Kaduna Airport and died on the way to the hospital.

“It is with a deep sense of sorrow and regret that the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency announces the death of one of our security operative (Legionnaire), Mallam Shehu Na’Allah.

“Mallam Na’Allah was shot in an attack by bandits on Friday, March 25, 2022, while on security duty at Navigational equipment site (VOR) in the vicinity of Kaduna Airport and died on the way to the hospital.

“The Management and Staff of NAMA commiserate with the entire staff of NAMA, the Nigerian Legion, and more especially with the family and relatives of Mallam Shehu Na’Allah and pray the Almighty to grant him paradise and comfort those he left behind,” the agency announced in a statement signed by the acting MD, Mathew Pwajok.

The airport management on Saturday told Channels Television that the bandits invaded Kaduna International Airport through the perimeter fence from a nearby forest and shot sporadically to scare the workers.

The report of the attack has been met with various reactions including from the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives who demanded an investigation.

The caucus in a statement by its Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, said that the development is another frightening commentary on the apparent collapse of our national security and intelligence gathering coordination.

“Airports, especially international airports across the world, are usually highly secured areas. Therefore, the circumstances that allowed for the invasion of the Kaduna International Airport speak volumes about the failure of the APC administration,” Elumelu said.