Nigeria Vs Ghana: FG Offers Free Rides As CAF Okays 60,000 Fans

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will give free bus rides to fans as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) approved full capacity for the MKO Abiola Stadium ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoff between Nigeria and Ghana on Tuesday.

A statement by the ministry noted that the buses will be at Keffi, Auta Balefi, Masaka, Maraba, Nyanya, Orozo, Kurudu, Jikoyi, Suleja Madalla, Zuba, and DeiDei.

Other places include Kubwa, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Lugbe, Mpape, Life Camp, Eagle Square, Old Parade Ground, Area 3, Kabusa, Apo Mechanic, and Gwarinpa – all leading to the Abuja Stadium.

We Want Maximum Support

Before then, CAF had okayed 60, 000 spectators for the clash. This is according to the Nigeria Football Federation which also assured safety and security for the make or mar game.

In another statement, the football body said it has, alongside the sports ministry, bought 20,000 tickets for Super Eagles fans.

This is part of the moves to fill up the stands and give the Super Eagles the much-needed support for the game.

“We will buy 20,000 of the tickets and give them to fans at designated centres on Monday and Tuesday morning. We want to ensure maximum support for the Super Eagles by filling up the stands,” the NFF quoted the sports minister, Sunday Dare, to have said after a meeting of the organizing committee for the match.

“The NFF has done well to secure maximum capacity of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium for the match.”

According to the NFF 2nd Vice President, Shehu Dikko, a full house for the Super Eagles will ginger the team to get a ticket for the competition.

“It is a very big match and we need the maximum support for our team. The players have expressed a desire for a full house, just as the Ghanaians had in Kumasi,” he said. “We want to thank the Ministry for initiating this move.”

The first leg of the game ended goalless in Kumasi on Friday.