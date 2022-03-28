Nigeria vs Ghana: Ministry, NFF Purchase 20,000 Tickets For Home Fans

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have purchased 20,000 tickets for Super Eagles fans.

According to them, this is in line with their commitment to getting full home support in Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff final battle against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The first leg played on Friday last week ended in a goalless draw in Kumasi.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, confirmed that the objective was to fill up the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja and cheer the Nigerian team to victory.

“We will buy 20,000 of the tickets and give to fans at designated centres on Monday and Tuesday morning,” he said. “We want to ensure maximum support for the Super Eagles by filling up the stands.

“The NFF has done well to secure maximum capacity of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium for the match. This move will guarantee us a full house, if you also consider the efforts that the ticket rights holder, Africa Independent Television have been making on their own.”

NFF Second Vice President, Shehu Dikko, on his part, said the ministry and the football body believe the full house will spur the Super Eagles to earn a seventh FIFA World Cup finals ticket on Tuesday evening.

“It is a very big match, and we need the maximum support for our team,” he said. “The players have expressed a desire for full house, just as the Ghanaians had in Kumasi. We want to thank the ministry for initiating this move.”

Tuesday’s clash between Nigeria and Ghana at the MKO stadium on Tuesday is perhaps the most anticipated and potentially explosive encounter in the two countries’ 71-year, 58-match rivalry.

The match will kick-off 6pm Nigerian time and the winner will secure a ticket to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.