Osinbajo Meets Obasanjo In Abeokuta, Advocates For Democracy

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday harped on the need to strengthen democracy in Africa.

The duo made the call in Abeokuta during the opening session of a two-day democracy conference held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

The conference, organised by the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA), was also attended by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, former President Goodluck Jonathan, former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Koroma, and Professor Pat Utomi.

Resolutions reached at the conference are expected to be passed on to the Economic Community of West African States and political leaders across West Africa.

The CoDA high-level dialogue was themed ‘West Africa: Rising to the challenge of democratic governance’.

Obasanjo, during his speech, called for a stable democratic environment to ensure development.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who gave the keynote address, commended Nigeria’s 20-year unbroken democratic journey.

He, however, bemoaned the recent coups and unconstitutional change of governments in some African countries.