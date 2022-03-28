PHOTOS: Nigeria’s Super Eagles Prepare For Ghana Clash

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Monday trained ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff final battle against the Black Stars of Ghana.

This comes three days after the Ghanaians held the Eagles to a goalless draw in Kumasi on Friday last week.

Ahead of the second leg, the Super Eagles had a session at the Moshood Kashimawo Abiola (MKO) stadium in Abuja, where the match is scheduled to take place.

The match will kick-off 6pm Nigerian time and the winner will secure a ticket to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

READ ALSO: Ministry, NFF Purchase 20,000 Tickets For Super Eagles’ Fans In Ghana Clash

Highlights of the training by the Nigerian team are captured in the pictures below: