Troops Kill 12 Bandits Involved In Attack On Kaduna Airport

The military on Monday said it had killed 12 bandits involved in Saturday’s attack on the Kaduna Airport.

It also said the attack took place six kilometres away from the terminal point and outside the airport perimetre fence.

An airport staff was killed during the attack.

READ ALSO: Reps Minority Caucus Demands Investigation Over Kaduna Airport Attack

Speaking during an on-the-spot assessment of the airport on Monday, the Garrison Commander of One Mechanized Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Uriah Opuene and the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said twelve of the bandits were killed through an air strike by troops of the Nigerian Airforce.

They added that ground troops have successfully taken the battle to the enclave of the bandits inside the forest.

The officials declared the Kaduna International Airport as safe for passengers and staff.

They said the bandits do not have the capacity to attack the airport due to heavy security presence in the airport general area.