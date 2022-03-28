Why I Want To Be Nigeria’s President In 2023 – Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike on Monday said he wants to become President in 2023 in order to help solve the country’s problems.

He made the comment while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“I want to become Nigeria’s President because one, we are in problem,” he said. “And I want to offer myself to the people of this country to solve such problems.

“Because I do know, as a man who loves this country, as a man who is committed to the development of this country, you can’t be standing aloof, seeing your country sliding the way it is sliding.

“As Governor of Rivers State, I solve problems. And I believe that should we just close our eyes and allow this country to go the way it is going? I say, no. So I’m going to offer myself, so I can contribute.”

Mr Wike said he has the ability to solve Nigeria’s insecurity problems, referencing his war against oil bunkering in Rivers State.

He lambasted the All Progressives Congress for deceiving Nigerians and for their failure to stamp out corruption.

The Governor called for the PDP to zone the Presidency to the South, stressing that anyone against zoning was being selfish.

He, however, pledged to abide by the party’s decision in the matter.

Mr Wike on Sunday became the latest PDP strongman to declare his intention to become President.

Other aspirants in the party include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, among others.