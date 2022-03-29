Eight Dead, 26 Injured In Kaduna Train Attack – State Govt

The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday said it has obtained a detailed passenger manifest for the Abuja-Kaduna train which was attacked by terrorists on Monday.

“According to the documents received, 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip, but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the recognized turnstile,” a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said.

“The passenger manifest does not include NRC staff and security officials who were on board.”

According to the state government, eight bodies were recovered and 26 persons were injured during the attack.

“Investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the status of the passengers who were on board the train and remain unaccounted for at the time of this update. Search operations are also being sustained.

“Citizens are requested to contact the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency on the phone line 09088923398, to make enquiries or provide information regarding passengers who were on board the Abuja-Kaduna train AK9.”