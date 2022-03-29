Irate Fans Resort To Vandalisation After Nigeria Fail To Qualify For World Cup

Videos of fans vandalising parts of the MKO Abiola Stadium after Nigeria drew with Ghana have emerged on social media.

The draw meant Nigeria will miss out on the 2022 Qatar World Cup on the away goal rules.

The videos seen by channelstv.com show hordes of invading fans on the main pitch as some hacked away at stadium infrastructure.

Scenes from the stadium after the Nigeria vs Ghana game#NGAGHA #BlackStars

It was not immediately clear what directly triggered the violent actions and whether anyone had been hurt.

Billows of smoke, apparently from tear gas canisters, could also been seen at a section of the stadium.