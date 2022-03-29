Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Senate Asks Buhari To Declare Full Scale War Against Terrorists

The Senate on Tuesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare full war against terrorists in the country.

The lawmakers during plenary discussed the spate of insecurity in the country and the recent attack by bandits on a Kaduna-bound train where travellers were killed, and many others injured.

One of the lawmakers, Senator Gabriel Suswam said the terrorist attack on the train is a pointer to the failure of leadership in the country.

He said it is time for the appropriate authority to take decisive actions to address insecurity in the country.

“I want to join my other colleagues in saying that this is indeed a very sad commentary on the security situation of our country. Discussion on the security of our country has taken a large chunk of our discussion here.

“It is time enough for the appropriate authority to have taken decisive actions to address the security in our country. This is high time that we as a Senate meet with the leadership of this country to sit down and talk,” Suswam said.

The sponsor of the motion Senator Uba Sani noted that terrorists have stepped up attacks in some communities and public facilities in Kaduna State.

He mentioned the terrorist’s attempt to attack the Kaduna airport, killing of fifty persons and kidnap of over 100 persons from several communities in kaduna.

Senator Sani added that the week-long spate of attacks reached a crescendo with Monday’s attack on a Kaduna-bound train carrying over 970 passengers around Kateri-Rijana axis in kaduna leading to the killing of some passengers and abduction of others.

The Senate consequently asked the army and Airforce to carry out a sustained bombardment of the terrorist enclaves with a bid to flush them out and ensuring peace and stability to the affected communities.

They directed the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant government agencies to assist the affected communities with relief materials.

The lawmakers also observed a minute silence in honour of those who were killed and prayed for the release of those who were abducted.