N2.9bn Corruption Charges: Court Threatens To Strike Out FG’s Case Against Okorocha

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has threatened to strike out a N2.9 billion money laundering criminal charge brought against Senator Rochas Okorocha by the Federal Government.

The judge threatened to throw out the charge on Monday, following the inability of the Federal Government to serve the charges on Okorocha as required by law.

For the second time, the Federal Government, through its counsel, Mr Cosmos Ugwu, told the court that he has not been able to see Okorocha and serve him with the charges.

He subsequently applied for another adjournment to enable him serve the court papers on Mr Okorocha.

In a short ruling, the judge granted the request for the second adjournment and warned the government’s lawyer to demonstrate seriousness or else, the case would be struck out.

Justice Ekwo subsequently fixed May 30 to serve the Senator.

In February, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had ordered the interim forfeiture of a property at Plot 1032 & 1033 Cadastral Zone AO3, Takum Close, Off Michika Street, Ahmadu Bello Way, Garki Abuja, belonging to the former Imo governor.

According to a statement by the spokesperson to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, the seizure was based on a reasonable suspicion that the property was acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities.