PHOTOS: ‘Saddened’ Osinbajo Visits Kaduna Train Attack Victims

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that he is saddened by the terrorist attack on a train conveying hundreds of travellers at Dutse forest in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna.

Osinbajo during his visit to Kaduna state on Tuesday described the incident as “another mindless terrorist attack on citizens.”

He said this during his visit to the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna and urged Nigerians not to let the attacks break their spirit.

READ ALSO: ‘A Horrific And Preventable Death,’ NMA Mourns Doctor Chinelo

“I am saddened by another mindless terrorist attack on citizens.

“We must for our nation and their memories fight on and defeat the cowards who unleash terror on those not armed. They will not break our spirits and our resolve. We will prevail & our land will be secure,” Osinbajo said.

The Vice-President was accompanied by Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

See photos of Osinbajo’s visit to the hospital below…