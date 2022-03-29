Advertisement

VIDEO: Survivors Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack Narrate How They Were Shot At

Channels Television  
Updated March 29, 2022

 

Survivors of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack on Monday have narrated how terrorists shot at them.

At least eight persons have been confirmed dead and many feared abducted.

About 26 persons were injured and are receiving treatment at two hospitals in Kaduna, the state government said on Tuesday.

“We have a lot of insecurity in Nigeria,” Fatima Shaibu, one of the survivors who spoke to Channels Television, said.

“By road we are not safe, by train we are not safe.”



More on Local

We’ve Lost More Than N3bn To Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack – Amaechi

Trade Union Secretary Killed In Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack

Eight Dead, 26 Injured In Kaduna Train Attack – State Govt

Katsina Commissioner For Health Shot In Kaduna-Abuja Attack

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV