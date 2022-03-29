VIDEO: Survivors Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack Narrate How They Were Shot At

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Survivors of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack on Monday have narrated how terrorists shot at them.

At least eight persons have been confirmed dead and many feared abducted.

About 26 persons were injured and are receiving treatment at two hospitals in Kaduna, the state government said on Tuesday.

“We have a lot of insecurity in Nigeria,” Fatima Shaibu, one of the survivors who spoke to Channels Television, said.

“By road we are not safe, by train we are not safe.”