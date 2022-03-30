FEC Observes One Minute Silence For Abuja-Kaduna Train Victims

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday observed a minute silence for the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

The meeting which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari started at 10am with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha calling for a minute silence.

He said the attack led to the death of eight persons and over 46 people were injured with many other kidnapped.

The incident happened around on Monday night at Dutse village in Chikun Local Government Area, just a few kilometres from the Rigasa train station, which is the last transit point of the train.

The bandits were said to have opened fire, shot sporadically on the train, and later gained access into the train.

Those in attendance at the FEC meeting are the Vice-President professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, National Security Adviser, Maj Gen, Babagana Monguno (retd), and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Other cabinet members physically attending the meeting are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, and Justice, Abubakar Malami, Health, Dr. Ehanire Osagie, Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Faroq.

Others are Minister of Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo, Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar while other ministers are attending virtually from their various offices.