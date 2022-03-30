Kaduna Train Attack: Passengers Opt For Road Transportation

Road travel was at full swing on Wednesday at various motor parks in Kaduna State with the passengers trooping in to board vehicles to Abuja. The followed the attack on an Abuja-Kaduna bound train and the subsequent temporary suspension of train services on that route by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

Despite stories of occasional bandits attacks on the Kaduna-Abuja highway,

many passengers in Kaduna have opted for the use of the roads as their alternative means of getting to their destination. They are also calling on the Federal Government to deploy more security on that road.

On their part, road transport officials while attributing the incessant cases of kidnapping and killings on the Kaduna-Abuja highway to the deplorable state of the road and lack or adequate security, believe the roads can be a safer and quicker means of travelling if they are in good condition and necessary security measures in place.

At the popular Command Junction Motor Park, passengers are trooping, either arriving or departing from the park unlike in the past years. Consequently, the

the volume of daily commercial vehicles that load at this park since Tuesday has also increased from 30 to 45 vehicles daily according to the park officials.

Those who have braved the odds to travel by road may have to do so with their hearts in their hands and not by choice.