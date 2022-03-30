Railway Attack: We Must Stiffen Our Resolve And Make Stronger Our Response – Tinubu

Former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to remain resolute in their resolve to triumph over the atrocities wrought by persons who seek to threaten the future of the country.

Asiwaju Tinubu stated this on Tuesday while extending his heartfelt condolences to the families left bereaved following the terror that befell the nation late on Monday.

Channels Television had earlier reported that a train conveying over 300 passengers from Abuja to Kaduna was attacked by bandits. The gunmen were said to have derailed the train with explosives and went on to shoot sporadically, killing some, injuring many, and ending up abducting others.

While reacting to the ugly incident, Senator Tinubu in his brief statement explained that with the sober realization of the extent of terror that befell the nation, he had to cancel his 70th birthday celebration, noting that, he cannot celebrate knowing what has happened to so many of the nation’s beloved people.

READ ALSO: Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: ‘I Warned That Lives Will Be Lost’ – Amaechi

He, however, noted, that as people reach out to console and comfort the families as well as those who have been left scarred by the mindless violence, “we must stiffen our resolve and make stronger our response to such atrocities”.

Tinubu emphasized that earlier, he stood before the attendees at the annual colloquium held on his birthday, explaining to them, and asking for their understanding, why the event could not proceed given what had happened.

Having established the premise, the APC Chieftain further asked Nigerians as a show of compassion, to stop any ongoing celebrations of his birthday, noting that he has been informed that many people continued to celebrate at various events in different locations throughout the day.

While he appreciated the show of support and affection, Tinubu asked that all felicitations should stop as this is not the time.

Additionally, he asked all who can to join him in donating to the families of the bereaved and to the immediate needs of the wounded and distressed.

“We are one national family. We must aid our brothers and sisters at this time,” he stated.

Tinubu, who only recently declared his intention to run for the 2023 presidential election, believes that Nigeria deserves better than what took place on Monday, and at other times.

“Terror and banditry have no place here,” Asiwaju declared.

He said the nation must eradicate the terrorists such that the twin evils have no hold on even a centimetre of the national soil.

Chief Tinubu stressed that Nigerians must not stop until they have realized a better future, a greater, more peaceful Nigeria.

To the bereaved, he offered his thoughts and prayers to the wounded and asked that they find healing.

To the perpetrators, Tinubu said he has nothing to say except to express optimism that the justice they face be swift and uncompromising.