Scores Killed In Fresh Attack On Benue Villages

Scores of persons have been killed in a fresh attack on Guma, Kwande, and Gwer West Local Government Areas of Benue State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Wednesday by Nathaniel Ikyur, media aide to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

The governor in reaction expressed grief over the killing and called on Benue communities to rise and defend themselves.

“There were coordinated attacks on Guma, Kwande, and Gwer West local government areas of the state on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022.

“A report from the team leader of security agencies in Kasekyo near Tse Torkula village in Guma local government said that suspected Fulani herders at about 0930 hours on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 shot one Turner Ajar and an unidentified elderly man who were on a motorcycle going to the farm.

“The team of Agro Rangers who were on patrol in the area tried to rescue the situation but unfortunately many had already been killed. Their corpses were taken and deposited at a hospital in Gbajimba, Guma local government area of the state,” the statement read in part.

Also, in Kpankeeke, a suburb on the outskirts of Naka, the headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area, an attack was carried out by the gunmen.

“Gory images of persons killed by another set of herdsmen littered the streets.

“The Agro Rangers team were alerted and they moved to the location alongside the Army and Police. The patrol team found the body of one Ahemba Apeelu, an aged man at a sawmill from Saav/Ukusu council Ward who was slaughtered, and his throat slit.

“Others identified to have been killed by the invaders include Tersoo Yasough and that of a young lady known as Martha Ukange,” the statement added.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers were dressed in military camouflage as a decoy.

Search for more persons who are said to be missing is ongoing in affected communities.