EFCC Arrests 120 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Enugu, Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 120 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan and Enugu State.

A statement by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said 40 suspects were arrested by the Enugu Zonal Command of the agency while 80 were nabbed for similar crimes in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The suspects arrested in Ibadan include Victor Abumere, Kehinde Samuel, Adedeji Ibrahim Olamilekan, Akinbowale Emmanuel, Taiwo Azeez, Adenuga Sunday, Sidiku Olubodun, Ekhuemelo Jerry, Agboola Khalid Babatunde, Alex Kelvin, Akande Jonah, Tobiloba Adekanye, Fatai Olalekan T., Giwa Babatunde David, and Emmanuel Victor Mayowa.

Others include Taofeek Toheeb Olamilekan, Olamilekan Fafilolu Quadri, Olayinka Taiwo Olaniyi, Emmanuel Abiodun Olalekan, Awoleke Opeyemi Uthman, Ikenna Anyanwu Victor, Mosuro Daniel Oluwaseun, Amoo Abdulmalik Ademola, Oluwaseun Adeniran, Kehinde Kehinde Olatunji, Bakare Kayode Augustine, Okoli Prosper, Kolawole Blessing, Okeolu Moshood, and Hammed Khalid Ayomide.

The rest were: Hassan Waris Ademola, Taiwo Ademola, Adewale Ayomiposi, Abdullahi Maleek Olaniyi, Masika Adekunle Andrew.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects, who were arrested in various parts of Oyo State, include 13 exotic cars, three motorbikes, mobile phones, and laptops of different brands.

In Enugu State, the suspects were arrested between March 29 and 30 and were listed as Chimezie Onyegwa, Chukwuebuka Jamespaul, Adams Nengi, Chibua Emmanuel. Mmoh Henry, Kingsly Obinna, Francis Alex, Nelson Chidiebere, Paschal Eze, Eke Emmanuel, Ezeme Johnpaul , Aroh Kenneth, Ugwu Darlington , Chukwuemeka Collins and Ejielo Ifeanyi.

Others are Justin Obidiwe, Chibuike Henry, Chukwuemeka Okafor, Osodiuru Prince, Nwachukwu Steven, kelekchukwu Ugwu, Ugwuoke Victor, Udeh Victor, Ekata Endurance, Ukpabi Evidence, Eze Obinna, Amobi Eya, Victor Joshua, Gabriel Noel and Chisom Ede Nnamuchi.

The rest include Onwe Nnamdi, Okonkwo Somtochukwu, Nnaji Ifeanyi, Ezeagu Ifeanyi, Maduabuchi Nwangbo, Onyenamaya Tochukwu, Wisdom Solomon, Agu Chibuzor, Nwokoro Sochima, and Ifeanyichukwu Miracle

“They were arrested in Nsukka, and the Premier Layout Axis of Enugu, Enugu State following verified intelligence linking them with suspected internet-related offences,” the EFCC statement explained.

“Items recovered from them are three cars, mobile phones, and laptops of various brands and other incriminating documents. The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”