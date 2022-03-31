Gunmen Set Ablaze Nnewi South LG Headquarters

Gunmen on Thursday set on fire the headquarters of Nnewi South Local Government in Anambra State.

Several buildings, including the education office, traditional rulers meeting chamber, works department, were among the facilities torched.

A security man on the premises was also gunned down.

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo, who visited the scene of the attack on Thursday, condemned the act.

Governor Soludo described the act as thoughtless and mindless.

Inspecting the level of damage alongside the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng and the State Director of the Department of State Services, Governor Soludo questioned what could have warranted the destruction of public property.

He assured that the perpetrators will face the full wrath of the law when apprehended