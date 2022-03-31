Olu Of Warri Visits Gov Abiodun, Predicts Oil Discovery In Ogun

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse, in a visit to Ogun State predicted that the state will soon join the oil-producing states as oil and other petrol-carbon products will be discovered in the state.

The monarch said this on Wednesday when he visited the governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun, at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta.

The Olu said the Ogun State has all it takes to be an oil-producing state just like the states in the Niger Delta.

“When our forefathers left the waterside to where we are now, they scooped the water and when they got to Warri, they dropped the water there. When they came back to the waterside, they also scooped water from Warri and dropped it in waterside and since we have oil in Warri, I am sure oil is also here.

“I want to predict that very soon, the oil will be discovered in this state, and you will also join us in that club. When this happens, I will be here to celebrate with you”, the monarch said.

He explained that his visit was to identify with the people of Yorubaland, as Warri people regard themselves as part of the Yoruba people.

Paramount Ruler of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, who accompanied the Olu of Warri on the visit in his speech, said Nigerians are one and same people no matter where they come from.

The state governor Abiodun called on Nigerians to see themselves as people with common ancestry, history and therefore work towards a peaceful and united country.