APC Has Not Been Fair, Just To People Of Zamfara – Senator Kabiru Marafa

Senator Kabiru Marafa says the All Progressives Congress (APC) has not been fair and just to his faction and that of the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

He said this while fielding questions from journalists over the removal of APC billboards and posters from their factional Secretariat in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

Senator Marafa said the APC has offended the people of Zamfara State, hence removing the party symbols and billboards was the right thing by members and supporters of the former Governor of the State.

He said they remain in APC to prove some point to certain individuals that the Abdulaziz Yari and Senator Kabiru Marafa led factions are bonafide members of the party contrary to the lies being spread by some people that they are not genuine members of the APC.

“APC has not been just and fair with the people of Zamfara State, I can tell you this. If the people of Zamfara State wake up today and clean or erase APC in all their houses, I think they have done the right thing,” he said.

“The only thing why we remain in APC is to prove some point, some of them are going about lying to people that we are not members of APC, we challenge them on national television, send us out if you feel, we built the APC, nobody APC did not build us.”

Senator Marafa disclosed that APC has more than two hundred and sixty (260) cases in court and he believes that one of the cases will see the light of the day at the Supreme Court.

He hinted that there are three groups in APC, the first group he said would remain to take part in the last battle of disintegration of the party while the second group is those who are desirous of contesting the election and winning, therefore, they need leave the APC because there is a problem in the party and the third group would remain to prove a point in the party.

The former lawmaker said that despite the zoning of the party chairmanship to the North Central zone of the country, the former Governor of Zamfara State Abdulaziz Yari decided to obtain the chairmanship form to prove a point to certain people who claimed they are not registered members of the party.

“We have proven that point beyond a reasonable doubt, Abdulaziz Yari bought the form even though it was not zoned to his zone, was screened and cleared,” Senator Marafa said.