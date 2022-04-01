Bruno Fernandes Signs Manchester United Contract Extension

The Portuguese is expected to earn around £240,000 a week with the option of a year’s extension.

Fernandes has become an invaluable member of the team since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, where he has found the back of the net 49 times and provided 39 assists in 117 appearances.

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, has penned down a contract extension that keeps him at Old Trafford till 2026.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce that Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2026, with the option to extend for a further year,” was what the club’s official statement revealed on Friday.

The 27-year-old couldn’t hide his excitement saying “That dream is now a reality and an honour.”

“Even after two years, it still feels amazing to step out at Old Trafford, to hear the fans sing my song and to score in front of the Stretford End. It is a true privilege to wear this shirt and to fight for our incredible club,” he also said.

“There is so much more that I want to achieve here, and I know that is the same for the rest of the squad and staff. More than anything, we want to give the fans the success that they deserve.”