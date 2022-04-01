FRSC Promotes More Than 1,000 Officers

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has promoted more than 1,000 officers, according to a statement from the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem.

He said the approval came at the end of the commission’s meeting, ratifying the report of the Establishment Committee of the Commission on the promotion of Officers, where the exercise was diligently deliberated upon.

According to him, the promotions were approved on March 31, 2022, and included “the appointment of 2 Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM) to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM), 4 Corps Commanders (CC) to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), 39 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC) to the rank of Corps Commander (CC) and 64 Assistant Corps Commanders (ACC) to the rank of Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC).

“Others include; 57 Chief Route Commanders promoted to Assistant Corps Commanders, 132 Superintendent Route Commanders to Chief Route Commanders as well as 427 Route Commanders elevated to the rank of Superintendent Route Commander. In addition, the Commission also approved the promotion of 317 Deputy Route Commanders to the rank of Route Commander as well as 76 Assistant Route Commanders (ARC) to the rank of Deputy Route Commander (DRC),” the statement said.

“Others who were elevated with the mandate to proceed on terminal leave are two Assistant Corps Marshals appointed to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal, 3 Corps Commanders also promoted to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal; as well as 7 Deputy Corps Commanders promoted to the rank of Corps Commander and 6 Assistant Corps Commanders equally promoted to the rank of Deputy Corps Commander respectively.”

The statement quoted the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, as congratulating the officers for performing well in the promotion exercise. He urged them to keep up the good work.