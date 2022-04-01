Imo Attack: Operatives Repel Assault On Mbieri Police Station

The Imo State Police has said that its operatives repelled an attack on the Mbieri police division in Mbaitoli Local Government Area by gunmen suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network, a militia arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in the early hours of Friday.

Confirming this in a press statement, the Public Relations Officer of the Imo State Police Command, Mike Abattam, said the hoodlums, who came in their numbers, threw Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) into the station and shot sporadically.

He added that the IEDs and gunshots affected some vehicles parked within the premises and shattered roofs and windows within the police premises.

Abattam explained that police operatives attached to the division also engaged the hoodlums, forcing them to retreat in panic, escaping in their vehicles.

The police spokesman further stated that investigations are ongoing and efforts are being made to arrest the fleeing hoodlums.

This attack on Mbieri Police Division is the fifth station to have been attacked by gunmen within the last month.

Prior to this, gunmen had attacked the police divisions in Okwelle, Omuma, Isu, and Umuguma, where at least two policemen were killed and several vehicles burnt.