Northern Youth Group Wants Presidency Zoned To South, Urges Emefiele To Run

A coalition of Northern Youths under the aegis of the Unified North Nigeria Youth Forum (UNNYF) has advocated for power to shift to the southern part of the country after President Muhammadu Buhari has served out his tenure.

The youth group stated this in Sokoto on Friday when they visited the state for the continuation of consultation and called on the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, to contest for the 2023 presidency.

According to the group, it is in the spirit of equity, justice peace, tranquility, and brotherhood that the call for a president from the southern part of the country is being made.

The young people called on political parties in the country to zone their presidential ticket to the southern part of the country in the 2023 general election.

They were of the opinion that in doing this, peace, unity, stability, progress, and prosperity of the nation would be guaranteed.

The UNNYF described the CBN Governor, Emefiele, as the right choice to replace President Buhari in 2023 owing to the fact that his track records, competence, integrity, and wealth of experience in managing the economy remains evident.