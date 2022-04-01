Yoruba Comic Actor, Dejo Tunfulu, Dies At 50

Yoruba comic actor, Kunle Mak Tokunbo, also known as Dejo Tunfulu, is dead.

Fellow actor, Kunle Afod, announced the passing of the 50-year-old via Instagram with the caption, “You posted this few days ago Dejo Haaaaaaaaa. This is so sad Pressy Tunfulu Daddy Junior Still can’t believe this @dejomania.”

The cause of his death still remains unknown, however, he was rumoured to have suffered unexpected bleeding during the shooting of his current film.

He was a household name in the Yoruba film industry where he showed his comedic side in movies such as Booda Ode and Agbero.

Tunfulu began his acting career in the television programme Theatre Omode. He became known by the name Dejo in the movie Aje ni Iya mi in which he played the role of Dejo.