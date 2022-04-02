Bola Ige: Soyinka Tackles Buhari Over Omisore’s Emergence As APC National Secretary

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka on Saturday questioned President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to back Iyiola Omisore as the new National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress.

Mr Omisore, the Nobel laureate argued, remains a prime suspect in the unsolved murder case of former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Bola Ige.

In a statement titled ‘Perhaps Closed Files Should Remain Just That – Closed?’, Soyinka noted that there was a subsisting pledge to reopen the files on the spate of unsolved political assassinations by the current administration.

He wondered how it was possible that the APC, headed by President Buhari, had now selected one of the prime suspects in the Bola Ige case as its National Secretary if it was really serious about prosecuting the unsolved murder.

“To this layman, that investigative revisit is already hamstrung and disrobed of credibility,” Soyinka said. “I think the nation should simply relieve President Buhari of his pledge.”

Read Soyinka’s full statement below: