FG’s Revised Covid Travel Protocol To Take Effect From Monday

The Federal Government’s revised COVID-19 travel protocol for travellers arriving in Nigeria is scheduled to take effect from Monday.

This is according to the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha.

The new protocol stipulates that in-bound passengers to Nigeria who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to carry out COVID-19 PCR test before boarding Nigeria-bound flights.

Also, fully vaccinated passengers arriving Nigeria will not be required to carry out Post-arrival PCR test or a Rapid Antigen Test upon arriving Nigeria.

“Children below the age of 18 years will be accorded the same privileges as persons who are fully vaccinated,” the new protocol document said.

However, in-bound passengers who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated for COVID-19 will still be required to take a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure and undergo Days 2 and 7 post-arrival PCR tests at their own cost.

Meanwhile, all-inbound passengers, regardless of vaccination status, are expected to register via the online Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP– https://nitp.ncdc.gov.ng).

All passengers travelling out of Nigeria are “encouraged to have evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19; comply with the COVID-19 guidelines of their destination or transit countries; and to familiarize themselves with the COVID-19 travel requirements of their destination and transit countries before embarking on the journey.”