IGP Patrols Abuja-Kaduna Highway, Deploys More Troops

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, on Saturday patrolled the Abuja-Kaduna highway and deployed more troops to the area to boost security.

The deployment follows Monday’s train attack by terrorists which killed eight passengers, injured 26 and led to abductions.

Speaking during an assessment tour of the security situation on the Abuja-Kaduna highway the IGP said adequate arrangement has been made to secure the road against bandits.

He also disclosed that troops have equally been deployed to the scene of the train attack inside Dutse forest in Chikun local government area of Kaduna, where repairs of the destroyed rail tracks are taking place.

The police boss said the rumours that Kaduna is no longer accessible due to attacks is not true.

He reiterated that the Abuja-Kaduna highway is safe for people to travel by.