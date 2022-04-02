Lightning Kills Four Young Men While Playing Football In Ondo Community

Four young men have been struck to death by lightning during rainfall in Ago Dada, an agrarian community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The middle-aged men who were said to be non-indigenes were playing football when a thunderbolt struck on Thursday evening.

The incident was confirmed to Channels Television on Saturday by Police spokesperson in the state, Funmi Odunlami.

Eyewitnesses said some non-indigenes residing in the community were aggrieved by the incident and they took to the street, protesting the mysterious manner in which the youths died.

The protest reportedly went violent and led to the vandalisation of houses and properties of some indigenes.

The police PRO stressed that no life was lost in the protest.

“I can confirm to you that four youths were killed by lightning in the village, but there was no protest leading to another death in the village. Our men moved in quickly to restore peace and order,” she said.

Some traditionalists have since performed some rites in the community ‘to appease the gods.’