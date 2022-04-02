LIVE: Ekweremadu, Abaribe, Ekwunife, Others Outline Lawmakers’ Roles On ‘Open Square’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A townhall between lawmakers from the South East and their constituents tagged ‘Open Square’ is currently holding in Enugu State.

The meeting focuses on addressing citizens’ understanding of the legislature, increasing engagements between lawmakers and constituents, as well as law-making and meeting the peoples’ needs, among others.

Lawmakers who featured as guests on the programme include Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe – Abia South Senatorial District, and Senator Uche Ekwunife – Anambra Central Senatorial District.

Others include Senator Ike Ekweremadu – Enugu West Senatorial District, Senator Obinna Ogba – Ebonyi Central Senatorial District.