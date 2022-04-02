People Wrongly Think The Job Of Legislators Is To Build Road, Boreholes – Abaribe

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The lawmaker representing Abia South Senatorial District, Eyinnaya Abaride has explained that the basic job of legislators is not to build roads and construct boreholes as many members of the public wrongly believe.

Abaribe said this on Saturday during a programme, ‘Open Square’ aired on Channels Television.

The lawmaker, who was responding to a question about the misconception about the role of the legislator, said the basic role is lawmaking.

“The basic misconception about the role of the legislature is that the public thinks that the legislature is also an executive. And so the basic misconception is that they assume that the legislature should build roads and construct boreholes and all those things that the executives are expected to do. That is the fundamental misconception.

“We borrow from the American system, representation of your people. And representation in this sense means that we can put things in the constitution for our people but our basic job is to make laws for the good governance of our people.”

Open Square is a town hall meeting. It was held on Saturday between lawmakers from the South East and their constituents.

The meeting focuses on addressing citizens’ understanding of the legislature, increasing engagements between lawmakers and constituents, as well as law-making and meeting the peoples’ needs, among others.

Lawmakers who featured as guests on the programme include Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe – Abia South Senatorial District, and Senator Uche Ekwunife – Anambra Central Senatorial District.

Others include Senator Ike Ekweremadu – Enugu West Senatorial District, Senator Obinna Ogba – Ebonyi Central Senatorial District.