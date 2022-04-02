Religious Leaders Ask FG To Launch Massive Bombing of Bandits Inside Forests

A group of religious leaders under the umbrella of Pastors United for Change Association, has appealed to the Federal Government and military authorities to launch a massive onslaught and bombing of bandits inside their camps in the forest within the North West and Niger state in the North Central zone.

The religious leaders also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to use his position as the nation’s Commander-in-Chief to order for the immediate deployment of the newly acquired Super Tucano jets to dislodge the bandits from their enclaves inside the forest, as suggested by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

They also commended the Kaduna state Governor for the measures he has been taking to ensure that peace is restored in the state.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna, the chairman of United Pastors For Change, Apostle David Adeniran, lamented that many lives and property have been wasted as a result of incidences of banditry in Kaduna State and other parts of the North West zone, adding that State Governors are helpless to handle the situation alone.

He, however, called on security agencies to redouble their efforts in order to ensure the perpetrators of the killings and attacks are brought to justice.

He also called on Muslims and Christians to use the holy month of Ramadan to pray for God’s intervention on the security challenges confronting the country.