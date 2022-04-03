2023: Buhari Has Laid A Foundation I Can Build Upon – Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his infrastructure drive and efforts at tackling insecurity. The Kogi State leader says he will build on such a legacy if elected as Nigeria’s president.

The governor said this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics. He accused the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of failure to build infrastructure in the country.

“Today, I am running to build on the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari because of his performance,” the governor said during the current affairs show.

“In 2015, I dare not because there was no foundation whatsoever to build upon. But today under APC, President Muhammadu Buhari has been able to lay the foundation that I can build upon.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED

Northern Youth Group Wants Presidency Zoned To South, Urges Emefiele To Run

Doyin Okupe Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race

Governor Bello is one of the serving politicians who have declared interest in running for the presidential seat. He officially declared for the post on Saturday, promising to give hope to Nigerians, transform the economy and raise 20 million millionaires in seven years if elected.

“I mean every bit of it,” the governor re-echoed as he called on Nigerians to look inward for solutions to the problems affecting the country.

The governor referenced the apprenticeship system in the southeast, maintaining that for every challenge facing Nigeria, solutions abound if the nation looks inward.

“Why can’t we in this country develop homegrown solutions to our own problems?” he asked.

He also spoke about the management of resources in the north-central state and dismissed claims that workers are being owed.

According to him, salaries are being paid within the limits of resources available to the government. He maintained that if workers are owed, there would have said so.