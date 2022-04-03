Grammys 2022: Wizkid, Femi Kuti, Son Lose To Angelique Kidjo

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti and Wizkid have been defeated in the battle to win a Grammy at the 64th edition at the MGM Arena in Las Vegas.

Wizkid, Femi, and Imade lost out in the Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album categories.

As the Nigerians lost to Arooj Aftab for her single ‘Mohabbat’ in the Best Global Music Performance, Angelique Kidjo clinched the Best Global Music Album.

In her acceptance speech, Kidjo lauded African youths who have collaborated with her to promote the continent.

Last year, Wizkid won his first Grammy prize for a feature on Beyonce’s song, ‘Brown Skin Girl.” Burna Boy, on the other hand, clinched the Best Global Music Album category after losing out the previous year.